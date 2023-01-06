Metro & Crime

Man mistakenly shoots wife dead with Dane gun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

A 40-year old man, Nuhu Usman, of Dangarga Village in Burra District of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, has allegedly shot and killed one of his two wives with a Dane gun.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, who said this in a media statement made available to journalists on Friday, said that the victim was rushed to the hospital where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

The suspect was said to have loaded his local gun and kept it by his side while sleeping thinking his eldest son, who held grudges against him, would come to his room to harm him.

Usman was sleeping with his wife when she went out to use the restroom and upon her return to the room, he thought it was his son that had come into the room to attack him, so he took his gun and shot her in her stomach.

“Operatives attached to the command have arrested Nuhu Umar Usman, male (40) of Dangarfa Village via Kyata Burra District Bauchi State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect slept in the same room with his wife (deceased) that night, the suspect had two wives and six children.

That there was an altercation between the wives, to the extent that the eldest son held grudges against the father and threatened to harm him.

“Prior to that incident, the eldest son threatened the father and this made the suspect load his dane gun and keep it beside him throughout the night waiting for any intruder, possibly his eldest son.

“Investigation revealed that on the 28th December 2022 at about 2.00am while he was sleeping in the same room with his wife, Ladi Nuhu (37) of the same address she went out of the room to ease herself.

“On her way back to the room, the husband woke up and armed himself with the dane gun upon hearing a suspicious move close to his room and directly fired at her in the stomach. As a result, she sustained injury.

“The victim was rushed to the General Hospital Burra, but certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, directed that the suspect be charged to court on completion of the investigation,” he stated.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nigerian arrested in India for duping people on Linkedin, Facebook

Posted on Author Reporter

  A32-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 44.25 lakh by posing as an executive of a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company selling herbal seeds, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Okeleve Frankline Chibundom, who was staying in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. He along with his live-in partner duped […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack Amotekun at Adeleke’s inauguration in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo   No fewer than five personnel of the Western Security Outfit, condnamed Amotekun, were yesterday assaulted by some hoodlums who were at the Osogbo Township Stadium during the swearing in ceremony of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State. At the venue, men of Amotekun joined other security agencies on the open field […]
Metro & Crime

Stay-at-home: Sporadic gunshots, burning of vehicles mark day in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

There was pandemonium in Enugu and environs yesterday morning as gun men went round major streets, shooting sporadically and obstructing free flow of traffic as well as business activities.   The gunmen also burnt some vehicles and damaged others. Banks, petrol stations, shops and markets were forced to close just as schools were shut and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica