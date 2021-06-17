MAN: Multiple taxes still prevalent in manufacturing sector

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has once again cried out that despite the hardship confronting manufacturing firms and investors, government agencies are still bombarding them with multiple taxes. Chairman, Non-Metalic Mining, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Mallinson Afam Ukatu, in a chat with this newspaper, said that it was alarming that at a period many manufacturers were expecting government to appropriately address the elimination of payment of multiple taxes and grant them tax holiday as compensation for still remaining in production, the country’s business environ-ment is becoming more hostile and unbearable. Ukatu explained that the horrible business environment was being compounded by the escalating exchange rates, and forex scarcity coupled with COVID-19 impacts.

He affirmed that government should encourage manufacturers in a way of formulating policies that are investment friendly so as to remain in business rather than adding multiple taxation burden to the problems already confronting them. Ukatu said: “For us to come out of recession properly as a country, the Federal Govern-ment must remove all multiple taxes levied on manufacturers, and all the ministries that are visiting factories with all forms of charges should be cautioned.

“Government should encourage manufacturers by way of formulating policies that are investment friendly. The government should grant tax holiday to manufacturers during this period of general economic hardship if we must come out of recession properly. “They should think of incentives to manufacturers and not exploiting or punishing them with levies and taxes.

“Government should make low single digit loans available with less bureaucracy if the country must experience growth. Lifting tax burden of the manufacturers will help in creating more employment, thereby lifting jobless youths out of the streets.” On government creation of policies to encourage competitiveness, he pointed out that “government should think of tangible grants to the manufacturers as well as non-interest loans to attract more visitors into the manufacturing sector.

“Government should warn its agencies to desist from seeing manufacturers as avenues to make money for themselves. “It is important to note that manufacturers are not making profit. “This is because of massive infrastructural deficit. We generate power by ourselves and the cost is unbearable. What about road rehabilitation, majority lost our manufactured goods and raw materials to bad roads, our vehicles and vans breakdown on the daily bases as a result of the poor condition of our roads. “High cost of natural gas. How can gas produced in Nigeria be charged in U.S. dollar? Manufacturers should stand up and defend their rights.”

