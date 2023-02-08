News

MAN: Non-AfCFTA agreement costing Nigeria revenues

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the nonimplementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement is costing the country revenues. The MAN President Francis Meshioye said this in his address during the MAN 2023 edition of the MAN Reporter of the Year Award/Presidential Media Luncheon in Lagos yesterday. According to him, the implementation of Af- CFTA is pivotal to Nigeria’s economic growth and performance this year, saying Nigeria must be on board to benefit from the advantages that come with the continental trade agreement.

Meshioyesaid:“Ithinkitis very important to be talking about AfCFTA on the continent because it promises to open up opportunities for our economyinNigeriaandatthe same time, it can also limit if not jeopardize our economy. “And I believe that is why we have three or four of our partners on the issues like this on AfCFTA.” “We are still at the concluding stage of some of the critical elements in this agreement, like the Rule of Origin is very important, otherwise, we will continue to have infiltration of goods from third world countries into our continent and what that simply means for the developed economies is to approach weak economies nations and through that, do transshipment towards trade malpractices.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gulak: Killing of Northerners can lead to another Civil War –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) yesterday warned northerners not to travel to the South East except if the issue is between life and death.   In a travel advisory to its members across the country, following the killing of the former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, ACF said it was such killing of […]
News Top Stories

BUA founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu donates N200m to Sokoto University

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Philanthropist and Industrialist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has donated N200million to Sokoto State University towards the construction of an ICT Faculty Building for the University.   This donation, according to a statement from BUA, would support the University’s quest to becoming one of Nigeria’s best universities producing talent in the ICT space.   According to Rabiu, […]
News Top Stories

Oil prices suffers biggest daily drop in one month

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil prices dropped by almost three per cent yesterday morning and were set for the biggest percentage drop since early April, after the restart of Colonial Pipeline eased some of the concerns about gasoline shortages in the U.S. East. This is coming amidst the general belief that oil demand is already outstripping supply and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica