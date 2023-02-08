MAN: Non-AfCFTA agreement costing Nigeria revenues

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the nonimplementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement is costing the country revenues. The MAN President Francis Meshioye said this in his address during the MAN 2023 edition of the MAN Reporter of the Year Award/Presidential Media Luncheon in Lagos yesterday. According to him, the implementation of Af- CFTA is pivotal to Nigeria’s economic growth and performance this year, saying Nigeria must be on board to benefit from the advantages that come with the continental trade agreement.

Meshioyesaid:“Ithinkitis very important to be talking about AfCFTA on the continent because it promises to open up opportunities for our economyinNigeriaandatthe same time, it can also limit if not jeopardize our economy. “And I believe that is why we have three or four of our partners on the issues like this on AfCFTA.” “We are still at the concluding stage of some of the critical elements in this agreement, like the Rule of Origin is very important, otherwise, we will continue to have infiltration of goods from third world countries into our continent and what that simply means for the developed economies is to approach weak economies nations and through that, do transshipment towards trade malpractices.”

