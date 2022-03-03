News

Man of sterling example, says Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday described the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as a man of sterling example of good leadership and extensive commitment to the spiritual and material wellbeing of many people.

In a message to mark Adeboye’s birthday, Omo- Agege said while the RCCG under Pastor Adeboye now has presence in 198 countries around the world, the church’s charity arm, His Love Foundation, has also continued to impact lives positively. “I feel more inspired in pushing forward with my numerous people-focused development projects and involvement in charitable causes when I note the inspiring examples of others, including that of the RCCG foundation, which has donated 37 dialysis machines across the federation and conducted cancer screening for over 100,000 Nigerian women. “As our dear Pastor Adeboye celebrates his 80th birthday, I join members of the RCCG and other Nigerians in celebrating this great man and I wish him many more years of good health as he continues to serve God and care for others,” Omo- Agege said.

 

