Metro & Crime

Man O’War member killed by suspected Fulani in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Another dastardly killing was on Monday recorded in an Oyo Community where a member of Man O’War organisation was killed by yet-to-be-identified, but suspected Fulani herders along Igangan to Iganna Road, Iwere-Ile, in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of the state.
The deceased, Oluwole Oke, who is said to be in his 30s, according to New Telegraph investigation, was a Commander of the voluntary paramilitary organisation in Iserin, Igboora before his untimely death.
Oke was said to have taken his fiancée, who came visiting, to her town, but was stopped along Igangan to Iganna Road, Iwere and shot. A source who was privy to the incident said the Man O’War uniform he was wearing could have sold him out as he could have been mistaken for a security operative.
According to the source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “What happened was that, on Monday, the guy (Oke) took his fiancé from Igboora to the lady’s town somewhere in either Iganna or Iwere-Ile. He took her on his bike.
“By the time he was leaving, he was wearing his Man O’War uniform because he just left the meeting. He had a short on (Man O’War uniform) and a black roundneck with the Man O’War logo and ‘Security’ inscription at the back.
“As he leaves around 6.00 p.m, they flashed him and he thought they were policemen and he stopped. As he stopped, maybe they thought he was an OPC or Vigilante member based on his dressings and immediately they shot him and he died.
“They didn’t even steal anything from him. They didn’t take his phone, or his money or even his bike, they just killed him. It was the lady who gave the account of what happened but the lady didn’t return to Igboora,” the source recalled.
The corpse was initially deposited at Iganna Police Station before it was handed over to the family on Wednesday. His remains were said to have been buried.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police kill three ‘kidnappers’ in Niger, rescue victims

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Niger State says it killed three suspected kidnappers and recovered firearms at Fapo village, Lapai LGA of the state. In a statement on Friday, in Minna, the state capital, Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesperson, said the police received information on March 14 that gunmen kidnapped three persons at different locations […]
Metro & Crime

Johnians inaugurate N50m school projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Old students of St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Osun State will, on Saturday, inaugurate projects worth N50 million. The old students will also hand over the projects to the school management. The projects include gated fence worth N18 million; a full size bronze statue of the founder, Rev. Father Fabian Cloutier (N5.1 million); modern toilets […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19 Fight: Kwara lauds public support

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.   The Deputy Governor and Chairman Kwara State Covid-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving the donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica