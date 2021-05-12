Man O’War member killed by suspected Fulani in Oyo community

Another dastardly killing was on Monday recorded in an Oyo Community where a member of Man O’War organisation was killed by yet-to-be-identified, but suspected Fulani herders along Igangan to Iganna Road, Iwere-Ile, in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, Oluwole Oke, who is said to be in his 30s, according to New Telegraph investigation, was a Commander of the voluntary paramilitary organisation in Iserin, Igboora before his untimely death.

Oke was said to have taken his fiancée, who came visiting, to her town, but was stopped along Igangan to Iganna Road, Iwere and shot. A source who was privy to the incident said the Man O’War uniform he was wearing could have sold him out as he could have been mistaken for a security operative.

According to the source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “What happened was that, on Monday, the guy (Oke) took his fiancé from Igboora to the lady’s town somewhere in either Iganna or Iwere-Ile. He took her on his bike.

“By the time he was leaving, he was wearing his Man O’War uniform because he just left the meeting. He had a short on (Man O’War uniform) and a black roundneck with the Man O’War logo and ‘Security’ inscription at the back.

“As he leaves around 6.00 p.m, they flashed him and he thought they were policemen and he stopped. As he stopped, maybe they thought he was an OPC or Vigilante member based on his dressings and immediately they shot him and he died.

“They didn’t even steal anything from him. They didn’t take his phone, or his money or even his bike, they just killed him. It was the lady who gave the account of what happened but the lady didn’t return to Igboora,” the source recalled.

The corpse was initially deposited at Iganna Police Station before it was handed over to the family on Wednesday. His remains were said to have been buried.

