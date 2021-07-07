Man paraded for 65-year-old aunt’s murder in Calabar

Police yesterday paraded a 24-year-old man, Christian Edem Eyo, who allegedly killed his Aunt last month and buried her in a shallow grave in Calabar, Cross River State. On June 23, Eyo reportedly beheaded his Aunt, Uduak Effiong, at No. 7, Inyang Street in Calabar South. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, paraded the suspect along with other suspected criminals at the Police Command Headquarters, Calabar. “He was found to have killed a woman, cut off her head and buried the body in a shallow grave inside his house. “By the time we intervened, we discovered he had been engaging in fetish activities. Cross River State Police Command will not tolerate any form of criminality,” Akande said. M e a n – while, the commissioner advised residents of the state to avoid travelling on water for the time being. He said the command was putting mechanisms in place to “clear criminals on our waterways”. “Now that the tide of the water is getting high at odd times, I want to use this opportunity to warn our citizens to desist from going close to the waterfronts. “We have not been able to clear the criminals in the waterfronts and we are working towards getting results,” the police chief said. Akande, who paraded about 26 suspected criminals, said the command was liaising with traditional institutions, religious leaders, youths and community leaders to identify criminal hideouts in the state. Some of the items recovered from the suspects included one rifle, cartridges and charms.
