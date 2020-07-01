Man paraded for killing girlfriend as father is nabbed for attempting to kill daughter

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu yesterday paraded some armed robbery suspects and kidnappers including alleged murderers and attempted murderers numbering 30, among them, Shagbada Erigga (26) who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the police, Shagbada on Sunday, June 21, 2020 picked up the deceased lady, Happiness Winfred, 30, for a night of passion at his residence at Oritoke area of Ojoo in Ibadan. Upon having affairs with the deceased, he allegedly had a misunderstanding with her and in the process beat her up.

Both of them struggled and after giving the lady some blows, he hit her with a hanger and the lady collapsed, struggling on the floor. After realising that the lady had died, the suspect allegedly dropped her in a well around the area but a woman who tried to fetch water from the well on June 25, 2020 saw a human leg in the well and later discovered that it was that of a woman.

The police said that on day, a resident of the area, Agu Benson alerted them of the incident and after discreet investigation, Shagbada was arrested. Speaking with New Telegraph while being paraded, the suspect confessed to the crime saying: “I murdered my girlfriend. We had small misunderstanding that night. On Sunday afternoon, I called her to come and meet me at home. She came and we went inside bathroom to take our bath together.

