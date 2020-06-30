Man paraded for killing girlfriend in Ibadan; father, for attempted murder of daughter

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu on Monday paraded some armed robbery suspects and kidnappers including alleged murderers and attempted murderers numbering 30, among them, Shagbada Erigga (26) who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the police, Shagbada on Sunday, June 21 picked up the deceased lady (named Happiness Winfred, 30 years) as girl friend for the night. He called the lady and asked her to meet him in his residence at Oritoke area of Ojoo in Ibadan. Upon having an affair with the deceased, he allegedly had a misunderstanding with her and in the process beat her. Both struggled and after giving the lady some blows, he hit her with a hanger and the lady collapsed to the floor.

After realising that the lady had died, the suspect carried her and dropped her in a well around the area. A woman that tried to fetch water from the well on June 25 found that a leg was seen in the well and later discovered that it was a leg of a woman.

The Police said that on the same day, a resident of the area, Agu Benson, alerted them of the incident and after discreet investigation, Shagbada was arrested.

Speaking with New Telegraph while being paraded, the suspect confessed to the crime saying: “I murdered my girlfriend. We had small misunderstanding that night. On Sunday afternoon, I called her to come and meet me at home. She came and we went inside bathroom to take our bath together. Before we slept, I told her that if I wanted to have sex with her I would be begging her and she said what was the meaning of that. I told her not to raise her voice at me and I slapped her.

“She slapped me back and held my shirt and said if I wanted to kill her, I should kill her. I then hit her in the mouth three times. She then slapped me and I slapped her back. She slapped me again and I used hanger to hit her neck. She fell down and began to struggle on the floor.

“I later went outside but because the gate was locked, I now sat on the floor thinking of what could happen to the girl. Before I got back into the room, she had already given up. I now threw her inside the well in the compound,” he recalled.

Recovered from the suspect and displayed before journalists were the following exhibits: hand bag, trinket, pants, phone, set of condoms and the footwear of the deceased.

Also paraded were a father who procured the assistance of his friend to shoot his daughter (12 year-old) with a gun in order to test the potency of a bullet repelling charm which a herbalist sold to him. The trio were charged with conspiracy and attempted murder.

