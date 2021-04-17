Man pens note of excitement on his car after successfully divorcing his wife

A group of photos making the rounds on social media captures the note from a freshly divorced man stating his excitement for divorcing his wife. The man who is happy to win the car from the failed marriage penned on it how the popular saying that ‘money can’t buy happiness’ is wrong as his money paid for his happiness through a divorce. Some of the inscriptions on the car include: ‘Marriage over Party Started 12.04.2021.’ ‘Happily never after!!’ ‘Happy days on the way!!!’ ‘Whoever said money buy happiness…never paid for a divorce before.’ ‘Proud WasBand.’

