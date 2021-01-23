Man performs surgery to grow tall

A man in the United States has undergone cosmetic surgery to increase his height from 5ft 11 to 6ft 1. According to the Daily Mail, Alfonso Flores, from Dallas, Texas, had always wanted to be taller – even when he was a child. Despite the reservations of his friends and family members, the 28-year-old pre-med student opted to undergo a limb-lengthening surgery to achieve his dream of being taller than 6 feet.

The surgery was performed by Harvardtrained orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Kevin Debiparshad of The LimbplastX Institute, which is located in Las Vegas. Photos taken before the surgery was performed in August and the ones taken afterwards which was released on Thursday revealed that the surgery had truly helped Flores increase his height by a few inches.

However, the procedure did not come cheap, according to Debiparshad’s website, as the femur-lengthening procedure that Flores opted for begin at $75,000 and can go up to $84,000.

Debiparshad told Daily Mail that the LimbplastX cosmetic limb-lengthening procedure is a ‘minimally invasive’ surgery in which the femur (thigh bone) or tibia (lower leg bone) is lengthened. The procedure can help increase a person’s height by six inches.

