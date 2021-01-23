Arts & Entertainments

Man performs surgery to grow tall

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A man in the United States has undergone cosmetic surgery to increase his height from 5ft 11 to 6ft 1. According to the Daily Mail, Alfonso Flores, from Dallas, Texas, had always wanted to be taller – even when he was a child. Despite the reservations of his friends and family members, the 28-year-old pre-med student opted to undergo a limb-lengthening surgery to achieve his dream of being taller than 6 feet.

The surgery was performed by Harvardtrained orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Kevin Debiparshad of The LimbplastX Institute, which is located in Las Vegas. Photos taken before the surgery was performed in August and the ones taken afterwards which was released on Thursday revealed that the surgery had truly helped Flores increase his height by a few inches.

However, the procedure did not come cheap, according to Debiparshad’s website, as the femur-lengthening procedure that Flores opted for begin at $75,000 and can go up to $84,000.

Debiparshad told Daily Mail that the LimbplastX cosmetic limb-lengthening procedure is a ‘minimally invasive’ surgery in which the femur (thigh bone) or tibia (lower leg bone) is lengthened. The procedure can help increase a person’s height by six inches.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Censors Board destroys uncensored, unclassified movies worth N15m in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Uncensored and unclassified movies worth over N15 million were on Thursday destroyed in Plateau State by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). New Telegraph learnt that the materials destroyed were seized over the years in the Jos Zonal Office of the board and was the first destruction embarked on in 2020. The NFVCB […]
Arts & Entertainments

Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with film production equipment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the wake of international acclaim, skit-making trio, Ikorodu Bois recently received a surprise from US streaming platform, Netflix. The youngsters were presented the equipment by ace film director, Kunle Afolayan, who noted that the gifts should help make their future productions easier. In addition to their gifts from Netflix, the award-winning filmmaker also awarded […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gambling cost man new Lexus SUV in Anambra

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

An unidentified Nigerian man has lost his costly car to the addictive clutch of gambling.   The man, who is said to be a chronic gambler, reportedly used his Lexus Jeep to place a bet in Nnewi, Anambra State but, he lost and had to let go of the car. Twitter user @Poshfelly shared the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica