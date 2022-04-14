Metro & Crime

Man pours hot water on wife in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A middle-aged woman is currently battling with life in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State after she was bathed with hot water by her husband. The victim’s husband was said to have poured water on his wife following a fracas that ensued between the couple. The victim, Iyanu Oluwaseun, was said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in Owo, Owo Local Government. Meanwhile, the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has vowed to get justice for the victim Mrs. Akeredolu, who described the incident as bestial and intolerable said it was a shameful act that could not be justified under any guise.

The Ondo First Lady who spoke in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media and Archives, Debo Akinbami, said individuals who indulged in such heinous conduct under whatever pretext do not deserve to dwell among humans.

She stated that the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence was handling the case to ensure justice is served. According to the statement, “The spate of spousal violence in the country is disturbing and regrettable. It is recurring and requiring sterner actions. “The narrative is both sad and sour. We cannot continue like this and just cannot afford inertia. Women should, at once, accept the fact that it is foolhardy to indulge abusive spouses to the detriment of one’s mental and physical health.

 

