Man raises the alarm, petitions police over threat to life

Following the plot to seize his 2,000 plots of land and acquired his oil mill business in Edo State, a businessman, Mr. Ebose Ezeigbebe, has petitioned the police high command over threat to his life and harassment by members of Obenevburibo community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government area of the state.

Ezeigbebe was said to have bought an estimated 2,000 plots of land harbouring his palm plantation and oil milling palm from the community In the petition, dated August 11, 2020 and titled: “Threat of Violence,

Threat to Life, Conduct Seeking to Breach Peace, Possession of Firearms,” which was addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, Benin by his lawyer, Mr. Valentine Onochie & Co, Ezeigbebe, whose farm was recognised as the best Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) National Farmer of the year 2011, under the Tree Crops, said the threat was due to his refusal to allegedly yield to pressure by members of the community for him to cede about 50 plots of the said acquired land to them.

He complained that the land, which he bought from the community in 1999, later became a subject of controversy when the Obenevburibo community alleged that he (Ezeigbebe) had gone beyond the 2,000 plots sold to him, adding that following the allegation he and the community agreed to commission a surveyor to resurvey the land.

But in a swift reaction, the community denied issuing any threat to Ezeigbebe, stressing that they agreed that an excess of three and half plots of land which was discovered upon the survey carried out in 2018 should be given to the community.

The Ohen, Second in Command of the community head, Pa Isaac Igiebor, when contacted yesterday said the purported survey was carried out by Ezeigbebe, adding: “It is true that a meeting was held on August 7, 2020, though I was not in the meeting, the report I got was that there was no argument, how much more threat. Igiebor also said some members of the community had been invited by the police in respect to the petition, saying: “We have been invited to appear by the police and we have already contacted our lawyers to that effect.”

