Man raped sleeping woman as she lay next to husband

A man who filmed himself raping a woman as she lay sleeping beside her husband has been jailed for six years.

Daniel Smith, 31, from Carlisle, attacked the woman after being allowed to stay overnight at the couple’s home in Dumfries on 12 January 2020, reports the BBC.

He denied committing the offence but was convicted of rape after a trial.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Beckett told him the attack had caused his victim serious difficulties and changed the way she led her life.

“You had been provided with a comfortable bed, but instead you crept around the house,” he said.

‘Most concerning’

“You initially molested a sleeping woman as she lay beside her husband.

“What is most concerning is you filmed and photographed what you did. You raped the woman until they awoke and you were ejected from the house.”

The court heard how it was agreed that sex had taken place but Smith maintained it had not been rape.

Iain Smith, defending, said: “He is in some shock at the potential consequences of his conviction in terms of the sentence that will be imposed.”

In addition to his jail term, Smith was put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

It also emerged that he had previously been fined for a domestic assault.

 

