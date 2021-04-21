Man rapes 4 minors in Niger

… Lures them with bread

The Police in Niger State have arrested and paraded a 40-year-old man, Festus Okeke, for allegedly

raping four girls ranging between 10 to 13 years in Paikoro Local Government Area the state.

Okeke, who was arrested by the Police Operatives attached to Kafin-koro in Paikoro LGA, confessed that he gave the girls loaves of bread and N200 to use for the celebration of Easter.

Our Correspondent learnt that, the community reported Festus Okeke to the Police in Paikoro after one of the girls told their parents what he had done.

Upon interrogation, Okeke, a father of four, told journalists on Wednesday that, he had sex with two of the girls and engaged in gross indecency with the two other minors.

He was said to have lured the four girls into his shop at Ishau village during and after Easter celebration, where he alledgedly had canal knowledge with two of the girls while he fiddled with private parts of two other girls with his fingers.

Okeke according to findings is said to be a serial rapist who had been prosecuted at the Chief Magistrate Court 1 in Minna for similar incidents.

Like this: Like Loading...