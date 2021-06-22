Man rapes 60-year-old woman in Ogun

Ex-convict rapes octogenarian in Ondo

Police in Ogun State have arrested a man, Adesina Adebowale, for allegedly raping a 60-yearold woman. Also, a 35-year-old former convict, Emmanuel Joseph, was apprehended for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman in Ondo State. Adebowale (40) was arrested following a complaint lodged at Idanyin Police Divisional Headquarters in Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area by the son of the victim.

The complainant told the police that his mother was at home when the suspect allegedly broke into her apartment and forcibly had sex with her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said following receipt of the report, the DPO in charge of Idanyin Division, Olayinka Kuye, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect.

He added that the suspect was subsequently traced and apprehended. The PPRO said the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment. According to him, Adebowale has made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Joseph, said to have just been released from prison custody, raped the 80-year-old woman at Lotogbe Street in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspect had robbed the octogenarian, Alice (surname withheld) of phones and money before forcibly having carnal knowledge of her. Joseph was arrested by police operatives at the Yaba Division of Ondo town. He allegedly threatened to kill the victim with a dagger after entering her compound under the pretence of picking herbs.

A witness, Juliana Owolabi, said it was the cry of the woman which attracted the attention of the people who forced the door open and caught the suspect naked before they dragged him to police station. Owolabi said it took the intervention of the people to rescue the woman else the suspect might end up killing her.

Also one of those who Joseph robbed, Adunola, said the suspect came to her house with a dangerous weapon and collected her phone. Other residents said suspect had been raiding the street and forcibly collecting their valuables. Joseph claimed that it was not a deliberate act.

According to him, after committing crime, he will come back to his senses. He said: “Please, forgive me. I don’t know what I was doing that time. Something will tell me to steal or rape and I will do it.

After that, I will be blaming myself for doing it. “I don’t know what has come over me. I was just released from prison before the strike because of this bad behaviour. I have been doing it for long. Please, forgive me.”

The state PPRO, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the suspect confessed to the crime. He said different phones, charms and dagger were recovered from Joseph’s house.

