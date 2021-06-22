Metro & Crime

Man rapes 60-year-old woman in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Adewale Momoh Comment(0)
  • Ex-convict rapes octogenarian in Ondo

 

Police in Ogun State have arrested a man, Adesina Adebowale, for allegedly raping a 60-yearold woman. Also, a 35-year-old former convict, Emmanuel Joseph, was apprehended for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman in Ondo State. Adebowale (40) was arrested following a complaint lodged at Idanyin Police Divisional Headquarters in Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area by the son of the victim.

 

The complainant told the police that his mother was at home when the suspect allegedly broke into her apartment and forcibly had sex with her.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said following receipt of the report, the DPO in charge of Idanyin Division, Olayinka Kuye, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect.

 

He added that the suspect was subsequently traced and apprehended. The PPRO said the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment. According to him, Adebowale has made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime.

 

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Joseph, said to have just been released from prison custody, raped the 80-year-old woman at Lotogbe Street in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

 

The suspect had robbed the octogenarian, Alice (surname withheld) of phones and money before forcibly having carnal knowledge of her. Joseph was arrested by police operatives at the Yaba Division of Ondo town. He allegedly threatened to kill the victim with a dagger after entering her compound under the pretence of picking herbs.

 

A witness, Juliana Owolabi, said it was the cry of the woman which attracted the attention of the people who forced the door open and caught the suspect naked before they dragged him to police station. Owolabi said it took the intervention of the people to rescue the woman else the suspect might end up killing her.

 

Also one of those who Joseph robbed, Adunola, said the suspect came to her house with a dangerous weapon and collected her phone. Other residents said suspect had been raiding the street and forcibly collecting their valuables. Joseph claimed that it was not a deliberate act.

 

According to him, after committing crime, he will come back to his senses. He said: “Please, forgive me. I don’t know what I was doing that time. Something will tell me to steal or rape and I will do it.

 

After that, I will be blaming myself for doing it. “I don’t know what has come over me. I was just released from prison before the strike because of this bad behaviour. I have been doing it for long. Please, forgive me.”

 

The state PPRO, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the suspect confessed to the crime. He said different phones, charms and dagger were recovered from Joseph’s house.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Farouk Abdulrazaq empowers indigent Kwarans in Ilorin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Farouk Abdulrazaq, politician and son of Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that his passion for the development of Kwarans, is driving him into human capital development. Farouk stated this, when he empowered some indigent persons in Ilorin on Thursday. “I have put myself up for the service of the people of Kwara […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill two, injure 10 in Ogun community

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

At least two people were shot dead while others were injured when gunmen attacked Ipetu Baba-Ode village in the Onibuku area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The assailants invaded the village early yesterday morning and started shooting sporadically. Two people were killed while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury. It was […]
Metro & Crime

Four killed, chief imam, 25 others kidnapped in fresh attack on Kagara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bandits have resumed operations in Kagara, Niger State on the same day that 42 students and other persons they kidnapped from a school in the town regained fredom. No fewer than four persons were on Saturday reportedly killed and scores kidnapped in fresh attacks on the town and adjoining villages in Rafi Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica