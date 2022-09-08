MAN reaffirms adverse impact of insecurity on real sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the agric, manufacturing and other sectors, which were major contributors to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 have been subdued by insecurity and other macroeconomic challenges. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that the growth performance needed to be improved upon to promote inclusion in the growth process. The MAN DG said: “Agricultural sector, for instance, contributed 24 per cent to the GDP, but grew by 1.2 per cent in the second quarter of this year.

“One of the major drawbacks to the sector was the state of insecurity in most farming locations across the country. “An improvement in the security situation would surely boost performance of the sector. This would impact on job creation and food security in the country. He added that “better adoption of technology would also add significant value to agriculture. There is a need to improve the efficiency in the entire agricultural value chain – production, processing, transportation, preservation, packaging, marketing etc.” The MAN boss stated further that the manufacturing sector grew by three per cent in the quarter under review, adding, however, that “capacity utilisation is still weak and manufacturers are still grappling with forex and structural issues constraining their productivity. All of these need to be addressed with appropriate government policies.

“Across all sectors, there are issues around the high energy cost, the currency depreciation, the soaring inflation, weak purchasing power, forex scarcity and the structural problems of infrastructure. “Even though the non-oil sector contributed 93 per cent of the GDP in the period under review, weak productivity remains an issue.” Indeed, he added that the manufacturing sector had been performing well in this economy, except that they (manufacturers) need a con-ducive environment to thrive. “In any country’s economy, the manufacturing sector is the live wire and mainstay. But only that in Nigerian context, its manufacturing sector is bedeviled with lots of surmountable challenges that are not allowing its contribution to the Nigeria’s GDP to show for it.

“But local manufacturers are trying their best only that they are appealing to government to create a conducive environment for them to operate and thrive. “Nevertheless, there are top manufacturing challenges confronting the manufacturing sector today in Nigeria. “For instance, supply chain disruption. For the foreseeable future, supply chain disruptions are among the biggest challenges impacting the manufacturing sector. “Others are: shortage of experienced engineers, worker safety, emerging technologies & cybersecurity, capacity constraints, nonexistent of power, inadequate funding, insecurity, poor infrastructures, irregular taxes and unstable government policy, and credit not affordable,” he noted.

