Man recovered dead from well in Kwara

A man, Abdulfatai Taiye, has been retrieved dead from a well in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State. This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle. He said:

“The incident occurred around 19:15hrs at Ile Asaba Compound Offa, after the people in the neighbourhood had discovered that there was a person trapped inside their domestic well, they quickly alerted the Offa Fire Station and thankfully our men arrived promptly at the scene.

“Immediately we got to the scene, we fully engaged and within a couple of minutes, we were able to recover the man already dead and the corpse was handed over to one ASP Hakeem Adebayo of the Nigeria Police Force for necessary action.

“Based on information gathered at the scene, the victim’s name was Abdulfatai Taiye.”

Meanwhile, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, lamented the sad incident and urged the people of the state to be more vigilant in their neighbourhood in order to prevent similar occurrence.

