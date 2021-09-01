Metro & Crime

Man remanded for allegedly raping daughter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An Ekiti State Magistrates’ Court, in Ado Ekiti, has ordered Emmanuel Bejide, 40, to be remanded in the correctional centre for allegedly defiling his daughter.

The magistrate, Mojisola Salau, granted the remand order as requested by the police prosecutor, Sodiq Adeniyi, to enable him forward the duplicate case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Bejide was reasonably suspected to have repeatedly raped his 17- year- old biological daughter, a Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) student, between September 2020 and July 2021 at Ikere Ekiti.

The victim, who narrated her ordeal to the police, said her father lured her to a hotel in Akure, Ondo State, sometime in September 2020 and started having sexual intercourse with her, with a promise to take her to Malaysia.

According to the charge, the offence contravened section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State.

The Investigative Police Officer (I.P.O.) said the defendant was arrested on August 21 when the case was reported at the police station.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned till September 16 for mention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four die In Ilorin-Ogbomoso auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin A fatal auto accident, which occurred at Otte village along Ilorin-Ogbomosho express road in Kwara State, has claimed the lives of four persons. Seven persons, three males and four females, reportedly suffered varying degrees of injuries in the accident. The accident, according to an eyewitness, occurred as a result of […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Gunmen kill three policemen, two civilians

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Ortom: It’s plot to murder LG chair   Armed men yesterday killed three policemen and two civilians at the residence of the Chairman of Katsina- Ala Local Government Area, Mr. Alfred Avalumun Atera.   This came barely five days after Governor Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, expressed deep sadness over pockets of […]
Metro & Crime

Student dies as hostel building collapses in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

A student, Harka Yinasinma, of the Government Secondary School, Numan in Adamawa State died when a dilapidated building collapsed in the school.   Several other students reportedly escaped death when the distressed building caved in. Sources said despite being distressed, the school authorities allowed several students to be sleeping in the building.   A student, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica