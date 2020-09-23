Metro & Crime

Man remanded for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday remanded a 31-year-old man, Taiwo Alimi, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).

 

The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim, resulting in pregnancy.

 

The police prosecutor, Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that the accused committed the offence in June at Ijeja area of Abeokuta. The prosecutor added that the accused defiled the girl which resulted to a pregnancy.

 

Opayemi said the offence was contrary to Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006. He explained that the girl was accosted by the suspect while running an errand for her mother.

 

According to the prosecutor, the suspect offered to help the victim by giving her a ride on his motorcycle “but instead he took her to his house where he had carnal knowledge of her, resulting in her bleeding from her private parts.

 

“On getting home, the girl reported the incident to her mother who took the girl to the hospital for medical treatment.

 

“Six weeks later, the girl was confirmed to be pregnant from the rape incident”.

 

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, I. O. Abudu, ordered that the suspect be remanded at the correctional centre pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP). Abudu adjourned the case till November 16 for mention.

