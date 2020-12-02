Metro & Crime News

Man remanded for N2.1m land racketeering

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded a 49-year-old man, Oyediran Mufutau, for alleged N2.1 million land racketeering.

 

The defendant was alleged to have collected the money from Amusat Abdulrafiu with a pretence to sell a piece of land for him and converted the money to his personal use. The prosecutor, Olayiwola Razaq, said the offence was contrary to Section 421 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

 

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the threecount charge bordering on fraud and stealing. Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Okobe Najite, urged the court to grant his client bail, pending the determination of the matter.

 

He said the defendant was still presumed to be innocent until proved otherwise.

 

But the magistrate, Mrs. Modupe Awodele, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

 

The magistrate directed the counsel to file formal application for the bail of his client and she adjourned the case till December 21, 2020 for hearing

Our Correspondent
