Metro & Crime

Man remanded for threatening to kill neighbour

Posted on

The Samuel Ilori Magistrate Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has remanded 30-yearold Usman Ahmed for threatening to kill his neighbour, Mr. Iwowo Anthony According to the prosecutor, Mr. Benson, Ahmed’s behaviour was irresponsible and a breach of the peace in the community where he lives. The accused was remanded on August 27, 2021.

Benson told the court that the accused committed the offence on August 20. He explained that the defendant, on the said date, unlawfully threatened to kill Mr. Iwowo Anthony, with a wheel spanner and screw driver, which are his mechanical tools, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 56 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. Benson noted that the defendant on the same date, time and place, unlawfully and intentionally challenged to fight a duel against Anthony, thereby committing an offence that is punishable under Section 55 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. The prosecutor further added that Ahmed also committed another offence by trying to cause breach of the peace, by parking a car on the parking space of Anthony and also blocking the entrance of the main gate to prevent him from going in and out at No 3, Gbajobi Street.

