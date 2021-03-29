Law

Man remanded in custody for killing neighbour

An Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court in Osun State has remanded a 38-year-old man, Bamigboye Opeyemi, who allegedly shot his neighbour to death in a correctional centre following his arraignment by the police which with murder. Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo did not take the plea of Opeyemi for want in jurisdiction.

 

Oyebadejo ordered the police to return the case to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. She, therefore, ordered that he should be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Ile-Ife.

 

The magistrate adjourned further hearing in the case until 3rd May, 2021 for mention. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Elijah Adesina told the court that Opeyemi allegedly committed the offence on 24th February, 2021 at Oke- Ora Village in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

 

Adesina said that Opeyemi allegedly shot and killed Segun Awotunde. He said that Opeyemi also conducted himself in a manner which likely caused the breach of public peace and grievous harm.

 

He said Opeyemi terrorised the people of Oke-Ora. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 249(d), 319(1), 320(1), 324 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

