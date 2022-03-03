Man remanded in prison for selling neighbours’ 6 children in Yola

A Yola Magistrates’ court yesterday remanded a man in a Correctional Centre for allegedly selling six of his neighbours’ children. The accused, Yohanna Saidolo, is said to have allegedly sold his neighbours’ six children after taking them away from home on the pretence of enrolling them in a missionary school in the state capital. Saidolo who resides in Koma village of Jada Local Government Area was accused of deceiving his neighbor and taking away his children, claiming, he had secured admission for them to study at a missionary school in Yola. He was said to have successfully delivered the children to one Madam Lydia of Rhumde-Baru neighborhood at the Jambutu satellite town in Yola, the state capital. However, one of the parents, Mr Markus Anthony said “Saidolo took their children, six of them in number, promising to enroll them in a missionary school in Yola, but since then they could not set eyes on any of them. “We couldn’t hear from our kids and they could not come home for any holiday, not even during Christmas,” Anthony lamented. Suspecting a foul play, Anthony and five other parents, reported the matter to the police. Upon his arrest, Saidolo confessed to have sold off the children to Madam Lydia but failed to disclose the agreed price when asked. According to him, “I actually delivered eight children to Madam Lydia, among them two of my own children.”
Related Articles
Four die, 8 injured, scores trapped in Lagos building collapse
Muritala Ayinla Tragedy Sunday struck in Obalende area of Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State as a building under construction caved in killing four persons, injuring eight and left a yet-to- be-ascertained number of people trapped. Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the emergency […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N2trn debt: Contractors shut down NDDC
Contractors that executed projects for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday shut down the headquarters of the commission in Port Harcourt over alleged N2 trillion unpaid contract debt. They are also protesting the delay by the Federal Government in inaugurating a substantive board for the NDDC. The protesters, who carried several placards claimed that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bandits kill eight, burn houses in Zamfara communities
Gunmen invaded Dutsin Gari and Rayau communities in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and killed eight people. The armed men, said to be about 100, also burnt many houses. A resident of one of the attacked villages, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, said the bandits first invaded Dutsin […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)