Man remanded in prison for selling neighbours’ 6 children in Yola

A Yola Magistrates’ court yesterday remanded a man in a Correctional Centre for allegedly selling six of his neighbours’ children. The accused, Yohanna Saidolo, is said to have allegedly sold his neighbours’ six children after taking them away from home on the pretence of enrolling them in a missionary school in the state capital. Saidolo who resides in Koma village of Jada Local Government Area was accused of deceiving his neighbor and taking away his children, claiming, he had secured admission for them to study at a missionary school in Yola. He was said to have successfully delivered the children to one Madam Lydia of Rhumde-Baru neighborhood at the Jambutu satellite town in Yola, the state capital. However, one of the parents, Mr Markus Anthony said “Saidolo took their children, six of them in number, promising to enroll them in a missionary school in Yola, but since then they could not set eyes on any of them. “We couldn’t hear from our kids and they could not come home for any holiday, not even during Christmas,” Anthony lamented. Suspecting a foul play, Anthony and five other parents, reported the matter to the police. Upon his arrest, Saidolo confessed to have sold off the children to Madam Lydia but failed to disclose the agreed price when asked. According to him, “I actually delivered eight children to Madam Lydia, among them two of my own children.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...