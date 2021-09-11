Man remanded over rape, attempted murder in Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has granted an order to remand a 30-year- old Ogunlola Gboyega in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State for alleged rape, attempted murder and stealing. The charge of the case presided by Magistrate Saka Afunso stated that Ogunlola Gboyega was reasonably suspected to have committed the offences of rape, attempted murder and stealing from a 27 years old girl in Iworoko Ekiti on 5th September, 202. In his request, the police prosecutor, inspector Olubu Apata said, remanding the defendant will allow him forwarded the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The Victim in her explanation to the police said she was going to Anambra State to check on her children when the defendant took her with his car while she slept off and later found herself in Ogunlola’s room where he was raped, beating and inserted iron in her virgina which landed her in the hospital. The victim also alleged the defendant of stolen her phone and cash sum of Two hundred and sixty thousand naira (260,000), her children school fees. The offences run contrary to and punishable under sections 358,320 and 390 of Criminal Code, Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti state, 2012. The case was adjourned to 5th October, 2021 for mention.

