News

Man remanded over rape, attempted murder in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has granted an order to remand a 30-year- old Ogunlola Gboyega in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State for alleged rape, attempted murder and stealing. The charge of the case presided by Magistrate Saka Afunso stated that Ogunlola Gboyega was reasonably suspected to have committed the offences of rape, attempted murder and stealing from a 27 years old girl in Iworoko Ekiti on 5th September, 202. In his request, the police prosecutor, inspector Olubu Apata said, remanding the defendant will allow him forwarded the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The Victim in her explanation to the police said she was going to Anambra State to check on her children when the defendant took her with his car while she slept off and later found herself in Ogunlola’s room where he was raped, beating and inserted iron in her virgina which landed her in the hospital. The victim also alleged the defendant of stolen her phone and cash sum of Two hundred and sixty thousand naira (260,000), her children school fees. The offences run contrary to and punishable under sections 358,320 and 390 of Criminal Code, Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti state, 2012. The case was adjourned to 5th October, 2021 for mention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: NIHOTOUR’s DG orders closure of Bagauda zonal campus

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As Nigeria continues to battle the challenges of insecurity, the tourism sector among other sectors of the economy are fighting hard to stave off the effect, the latest casualty being one of the campuses of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) with the Director General of the training institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, […]
News

APC: Obaseki holding aides hostage to curb ‘embarrassing resignations’

Posted on Author Mmuta BENIN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki of holding his aides and other government officials hostage in order to halt the wave of ‘embarrassing resignations’ of government functionaries from his administration.   It would be recalled that some Commissioners as well as the Chief of Staff to the Governor […]
News Top Stories

IGP: EndSARS targeted at removing Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

How SARS killed my brother, turned family to ATM –Woman The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said that the End- SARS protest was aimed at bringing down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also stated that the level of carnage witnessed in the twilight of the protests was aided by the spread […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica