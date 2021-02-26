MAN: Renewed congestion disrupts clearing of raw materials

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that majority of its members are once again complaining over their inability to access port facilities due to renewed congestion, saying it is slowing trade facilitation in the country.

Particularly, MAN revealed that 82 per cent of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of manufacturing firms complained that these huge challenges were now leading to delays in clearing of manufacturing inputs and machinery as well as high demurrage, leading to increase in cost of production. MAN President, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, told New Telegraph in Lagos that access to the country’s ports was now a mirage for the local manufacturers, who are feeling the heat currently arising from persistent gridlock. The MAN boss explained that the situation was earlier brought under control recently, noting that nowadays, the challenges are back and having severe effects in clearing.

Ahmed revealed that the traffic congestion to and within the Lagos ports was a concern for every manufacturer, saying that it was denying them the much needed raw materials for production. He said that improved port infrastructure was critical to allow for prompt availability of imported raw materials, saying that contrary to this, manufacturers would have no choice than to relieve workers manning production lines of their duties. Speaking on the difficulties in accessing the ports, Ahmed said: “The persistent gridlock remains a huge challenge to trade facilitation in the country.

This development has often led to delays in clearing of manufacturing inputs and machinery as well as high demurrage, which increase cost of production in the sector. “Although the situation had earlier improved, but the congestion and hiccup have gradually returned. This, therefore, demands for support policies to attract private sector investment into trade facilitation infrastructure development to resolve this persistent challenge.

“Our survey shows that 82 per cent of the CEOs interviewed agreed that congestion at the ports significantly affects productivity negatively, while eight per cent disagreed. “Consequently, there is need for a comprehensive review of all the contributory factors to port congestion to produce a sustainable solution to the difficulty in accessing ports.” According to him, the challenges are also resulting in rising profile in servicing loans, high demurrage, huge revenue losses, rising cost of production and high unsold goods, logistics/transport chal-lenges and many others among the manufacturing companies. The industrialist explained that manufacturers had warned that unless there are improvements in port infrastructure this year, it could lay-off workers. He said some local manufacturers’ large consignments of raw materials imported into the country were currently stuck at the ports at the moment with many of their production lines lying idle and that this could affect workers in that segments of the country’s industrial sector.

