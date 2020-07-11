Arts & Entertainments

Man reunites with his mother after 13 years in prison

An emotional video which just surfaced on the internet has shown the moment a mother and her son reunited after 13 years of being separated from each other.
According to reports, the young man has been in prison for 13 years and after he was released, he decided to show up at his parent’s house to surprise his mum.
On seeing him, his mom couldn’t control her emotions as she burst into tears while hugging him tightly.
People present at the scene as seen in the video shared by a social media user simply identified as Kaytee, also cheered the happy mother and son, and joined hands together for them, as they cuddled themselves out of excitement.

