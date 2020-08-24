Man robbed of N446,000, shot dead in Ibadan

Two dare-devil armed robbers on Monday trailed a middle-aged man identified as Taoreed Alao from a Bodija, Ibadan bank, shot him and snatched the N446,000 he collected from the bank before later escaping on his motorbike.

The tragedy, which occurred around 1.30 p.m along Agodi Government House/Government Secretariat Road in Ibadan, took people around the area by surprise as they heard two gun shots and later saw the two armed robbers jump on Taoreed’s motorbike and speed away.

The bank transaction papers seen on the ground where he was shot showed that he just collected a sum of N150,000 and another N296,000 from a commercial bank in Bodija.

According to reports from the area, upon being noticed that he was being trailed, Taoreed in the confused situation did not know where to turn to and so swiftly passed through the Government’s House Road where the men immediately attacked him by firing two bullets into his body. They then collected the money he went to collect in the bank and also rode his motorcycle away.

A source said: “When we were in the office, we just heard two gunshots. We then rushed out to see what was happening. We saw two men who they took away his motorcycle and money. He was trailed from a bank where he withdrew a sum of money. They went away with the motorcycle and escaped. Officers of Oyo State Environmental Task Force have taken him to the University Teaching University (UCH), Ibadan,” the worried source said.

It was learnt that the bloodstains on the road indicated that Taoreed crawled to the side of the road where he was helped by passersby who put him in their vehicle and took him to UCH.

A source also reported that the victim was attended to on the spot by the lawmaker representing Ibadan Southwest constituency 1, Yusuff Adebisi, who was passing by shortly after the incident happened. He, however, claimed that the victim was rushed to Adeoyo General Hospital where he reportedly gave up the ghost and the corpse deposited at the morgue.

