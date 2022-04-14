Business

MAN rues 126% increase in commodities’ price

TheManufacturersAssociation of Nigeria (MAN) has raised thealarmoverincreaseinaveragecommoditypriceby126.7per cent between 2020 and 2022 just as officialinflationrateaveraged15.7 per cent. The association also disclosed that worsening foreign exchange (forex) challenges in the country werefueling inflation, aggravating thecostof operationsandcostsof production, acceleratingbusiness mortality and eroding investor confidence. TheDirector-General of MAN,Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made theseknowninaninterviewwith New Telegraph. He saidCOVID-19, insecurity, exchangerate, Russianinvasionof Ukrainehaveallled toincreasein the cost of production for local manufacturers, increase in commoditypricesforNigerianconsumersandskyrocketingheadline inflation. Ajayi-Kadirexplainedthatthe surge in commodity price had been devastating for local manufacturersintermsof production and lean purchasing power of NigeriansamidN30,000minimum wage.

On the average commodity price changes, the MAN DG saidthat thisoccurredinPower, 5,340MW (2020) 2,000MW (2022) 63 per cent (change), Pizza, 2,800 (2020), 3500 (2022) 25 per cent (change), Diesel, N190 (2020) N750 (2022) 294.7 per cent (change), Petrol, N145 (2020) N200 (2022) 37.93 per cent (change), Bag of flour N8,500 (2020) N22,500 (2022)181 per cent (change), Oil Price $43 (2020) $108 (2022) 151.16 per cent (change), Sardine N200 (2020) N600 (2022) 200 per cent (change), Bread N350 (2020) N600 (2022) 71.43 per cent (change), Cooking gas N3,500 (2020) N8,000 (2022), Rice N25,000 (2020) N30,000 (2022), 20 per cent (change), and Fertilizer N5,000 (2020) N16,000 (2022) 220 per cent (change). While speaking further on FOREXchallengesinthecountry, Ajayi-Kadir said:“Theworsening foreignexchangecrisisreflecting in the sharp and continuous depreciation of the naira exchange rate, theparallelmarketratehaddepreciated by over 15 per cent in the past three months reaching a low of N590/dollar currently. “Meanwhile, the official exchange rate remains fixed at N416/ dollar. Thisalsosignpoststhewideninggapbetweentheparalleland theofficialmarketratewithitsattendantdistortionsintheeconomy. “Theoperatingexchangeratefor economicplayersremainstheparallelmarket ratebecausetheinvestor and exporters (I & E) window is not liquid.” He continued: “The seconddimensionof theforeignexchange problemistheliquiditychallenge in the Investors and Exporters window. “The twin problem of the precipitous currencydepreciationand theworseningliquiditycrisisinthe foreignexchangemarketconstitute major headwinds to economic performanceandinvestmentgrowth.”

 

