MAN rues electricity tariff hike on manufacturing

Following report that the Federal Government has again approved new electricity tariff increment, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for a reversal due to its likely effect on cost of production. Indeed, several civil society groups, including the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), and electricity consumers in the country have condemned the new tariff in the country because of its dire consequences on the living standards of millions of Nigerians and also exacerbating extreme poverty across the country.

In a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that government’s calculated attempt to approve tariff increment without the knowledge of members of the country’s organised private sector (OPS) showed that it is not bothered about what the sector is going through already. Ajayi-Kadir explained that President Muhammadu Buhari should be magnanimous enough to direct the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Professor James Momoh, to reverse the tariff hike for the sake of millions of Nigerians and local manufacturers in the country. The MAN DG explained that the manufacturers were experiencing significant spikes in the cost of raw materials, cost of fund, high import duty, prohibitive cost of transportation and high cost of logistics as a huge proportion of these costs cannot be passed to the consumers because of weak purchasing power and high consumer resistance.

He noted that given the strategic importance of manufacturing to the Nigerian economy, what the sector needs at this time is more stimulus, bailouts and not more electricity tariff hike. The MAN boss said: “The cost of diesel has risen by close to 200 per cent in the past few weeks. It was at an average of N288 per lire in January last year and jumped to as high as N625 per litre in some locations.

“The cost of gas is similarly on the increase and there are also sharp increases in electricity tariffs, adding that “several manufacturers are not able to import vital raw materials because of forex scarcity, a situation which is severely inhibiting their production and productivity. Many are forced to source forex from the parallel market at exorbitant rates. “Manufacturers are yet to recover from the shocks of the pandemic and the subsequent recession. Manufacturing contribution to GDP is still less than 10 per cent.

“Manufacturers are struggling with unfair competition, especially from products imported from Asia which have flooded the Nigerian market, largely because of the porosity of the borders. “These imports are often much cheaper than goods produced locally. The cost of logistics has continued to be on the upward trend, driven largely by the state of the roads, the limited freight capacity of the railway system, the crisis at the major ports, the traffic gridlock around the Lagos ports and extortions in the logistics chain.

“Therefore, why increasing electricity tariff again for goodness sake in this country with all the various challenges our members are facing in the country to remain in business?” SERAP, had in a letter signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “direct the Minister of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, and the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Professor James Momoh, to reverse the tariff hike. SERAP claims that millions of Nigerians still live in darkness despite the fact that previous administrations have given electrical firms bailouts and investments totaling trillions of naira. It stated: “The increase in electricity tariff would exacerbate the extreme poverty across the country, and undermine the ability of millions of Nigerians to satisfy basic human needs.

“The increase in electricity tariff failed to follow due process. It is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the Electric Power Sector Reform Act and the country’s international human rights obligations. “The increase is unjustified, especially given the unreliable, inefficient and poor quality of electricity in the country. Rather than providing electricity discounts to poor Nigerians, successive governments continue to give bailouts to electricity companies. “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.” Similarly, consumers of electricity across the country condemned the increase without making it public despite harsh economic realities in the country. According to a recent report, electricity distribution companies had quietly increased the tariff payable by power consumers across the country.

