MAN rues high energy cost on manufacturing sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that high cost of energy is still causing protracted challenges for local manufacturers in the country. This, according to MAN, is fueling escalation in the cost of production and inflation pressures on manufacturing firms at the moment.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known to New Telegraph in a chat. He said that inadequate power and high cost of energy had been identified by manufacturers as the core operational challenges in the country. According to him, Nigeria has over 200 million people and a huge productive sector that is energy-dependent, but electricity distribution in the country has been a mere 4000MW. Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that this explained the reason in the various Manufacturers CEO Confidence Index (MCCI) reports, poor supply of electricity has continuously ranked among the top challenges in the sector. In addition, the MAN boss added that the energy challenges were variously represented as the cause for the poor competitiveness of the economy and manufacturing sector in the country.

He said: “Nigeria is naturally endowed with hydro-carbon with oil reserves of about 37 billion barrels in 2021 and gas reserves of about 5.8 trillion cubic meter. “Unfortunately, it has failed to exploit these resources to the benefit of the economy. “As a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), production of crude has continuously fallen below OPEC quota for country due to gross inefficiency in the management of the oil sector. “Of the 1.8 million barrels quota for Nigeria, the country has not been able to export beyond 1.3 million barrels even as it has been officially admitted that there is crude oil theft going on in the creeks.” While speaking on the country’s national refineries, the industrialist said Nigeria had four national refineries: Port Harcourt refinery 1, built in 1965 with a capacity to refine 60,000 barrel per day (bpd); Port Harcourt refinery 2 was built in 1989 with a capacity of 150,000 bpd; Kaduna Refinery & Petrochemical was commissioned in 1980 and fully expanded in1986 with a capacity of 110,000 bpd; and Warri Refinery & Petrochemical commissioned in 1988 with a capacity of 125,000 bpd. This bring the total joint refining capacity of the four national refineries to 445,000 bpd. He noted that the refineries were designed to refine crude oil into Liquefied Petroleum Gas, PMS, AGO, DPK, Jet A1, Fuel Oil, Sulphur, Bitumen and waxes, which are needed to drive the economy and the industrial sector. He added: “Unfortunately, since the refineries were run down, access to these products are heavily import dependent notwithstanding the associated high cost and inconveniences. “These refineries are made moribund for preference of importation of refined products at exorbitant costs interlocked with the controversial Fuel subsidy scheme by inefficient management. “Consequently, the country has been locked up in an unbridled importation of refined petroleum products such as PMS, AGO, DPK, Aviation Fuel and many more Today the price of PMS varies across filling station; a litre of AGO is sold at about N800; DPK is sold at aver N750 per litre; and so are the prices other fuels, oil and gas. Interestingly, it will be out of place for any individual that claim that the refineries are not working because they are old.” He continued: “There are refineries across the world that are older than even PH1 (1965, which are still functioning till date. A very good example is the Singaporean 500,000 capacity Shell Palau Bukom refinery which was built in 1961 and is still active today. There is the need for a wake-up call to resuscitate the national refineries. “Nigeria is about the only OPEC rank that imports refined petroleum products. India, Nigeria’s biggest crude oil trade partner has no hydrocarbon, built the largest refinery in the World, the Jamnagar with 1240000 refining capacity per day.”

