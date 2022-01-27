MAN: Sectoral groups recorded above 50 points benchmark in Q4’21

A sectoral group survey report by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that the 10 groups in the manufacturing sector scored above the 50 points benchmark in Q4’21 to show growing confidence in the economy despite prevailing economic and health challenges in the country. According to MAN, the ability of the Federal Government not to resort to lockdown of the economy in the last quarter of the year helped to improve growth in the country’s production capacity utilisation of many manufacturing firms with significant increase in index scores above 50 points, which is the benchmark, though in differing magnitudes. This survey shows that the manufacturing sector didn’t do badly in the country’s GDP in Q4’21.

The 10 sectoral groups include the foods, beverage and tobacco sector, chemical and pharmaceutical sectoral group, production in pulp, paper and paper products, printing, publishing and packaging group, domestic and industrial plastic group, electrical and electronic sectoral group, textile sector, leather and footwear and others.

A breakdown from MAN’s sectoral group survey indicated that Index for Food, Beverage and Tobacco sectoral group increased by 2.8 points in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 55.9 points recorded in the preceding quarter. Similarly, Index for Chemical and Pharmaceutical Products group increased by 1.8 points in the quarter under review from 60.3 points obtained in the preceding quarter. Also, Index for Motor Vehicle and Miscellaneous Assembly maintain positive growth reading of 51.3 points in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 50.7 points obtained in the preceding quarter; thus, indicating 0.6 points increase over the period. According to MAN, the trend, therefore, generally indicates increasing level of confidence of manufacturers operating in these sectoral groups in the economy.

The MAN report, while evaluating the outcome of the performance of the 14 industrial zones of MAN spread across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, ascertained the specific level of confidence of CEOs of manufacturing concerns operating in each of the zones using the same diffusion factors deployed for sectoral groups. The perspectives of these zones in the MAN presentation showed that of the 14 industrial zones, index scores for 12 zones were above 50 points benchmarks, while the other two, Rivers and Abuja, fell below the benchmark in the quarter under review. Index score of Rivers fell to 47.5 points from 53.4 points obtained in the third quarter of 2021.

Also, index score for Abuja decreased to 43.3 points in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 48.6 points recorded in the preceding quarter. However, MAN stated in the report that contributory factors to the dwindling performance of Abuja and Rivers industrial zones included multiplicity of taxes triggered by excessive drive of government, poor access to forex for importation manufacturing inputs, triple rise in cost of transportation of goods due to refusal of transporters in Lagos to take cargos to industries in these locations due to insecurity, rising cost of production and the general reduction in disposable income of consumers.

