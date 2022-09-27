Man seeks help over wife’s N.6m medical bills in UBTH

A 33-year-old man, Sunday Saleh, whose wife, Mary Saleh has spent close to two months at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), yesterday appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to assist him offset the medical bill for his wife’s treatment.

Speaking with journalists at the UBTH, Saleh, a gardener in one of the private houses in Benin, said he has spent over N500,000 on medical bill since his wife gave birth on August8, throughacesareanoperation.

According to the Taraba State born Saleh, “when she delivered a baby boy on August 9, through op- eration, her BP shoot up and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit because she was having breathing difficulty and since then, she has been in coma and on Oxygen. “I have spent all the money I have, I havebeenselling mypropertiestomakesurethatmywifecome out alive and also take care of the baby’s feeding.

“I have spent over N500,000 so far, including the baby delivery and feeding. Themoney Iamstillowing nowisoverN600,000andmywifeis still on Oxygen at the ICU and I am also taking care of the little baby.”

Hesaid,”Ihaveababy boybefore the current one and my wife is battling at the ICU now. It is now difficult for me to take care of the two andtheirmotherwhoisbattlingfor her life now.” “I am calling on government well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations to help me, because I don’t have money now and I am exhaustedfinancially.

Thehospitalhas really been very helpful.” He said some good Nigerians havedonatedsomemoneyforhimto buy baby food for the new born baby and some drugs for his wife so that her treatment can continue. “Now, I really need help, because to feed is very difficult for me and the money for ICU is much.

They may stop giving her treatment soon as I don’t have the money to buy drugs and I am also owing over N600,000,” he said

Meanwhile, a staff of the hospital who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Saleh has been battling to save his wife’s life at the ICU, while also taking care of the baby since August.

