News

MAN seeks speedy passage of PIB, full deregulation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following another hike in price of petrol by the Federal Government, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the National Assembly to urgently pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law. Reacting to the hike, the Acting Director General of MAN, Paul Oruche, said passage of the bill into law would open up more investment opportunities for oil firms to start refining locally, just as it will also ensure price control mechanism in the country’s economy.

Oruche told New Telegraph, that although the association was behind Federal Government’s bid to fully deregulate the downstream sector of the country’s petroleum industry, it was, however, better for the present administration to put the country’s refineries in shape in order to address issues of refining and cost implications locally, which is very germane and critical, post-COVID-19. He said MAN had been canvassing for full deregulation of the petroleum industry, saying that the so-called fuel subsidy has been marred by corruption. While warning over increase in PMS prices and PIB passage, the acting MAN DG said: “Price increase would continue, but it would be better if there is a refinery to address issues of refining and cost implications locally.

“If they cannot be refined locally, more investment may not come into the local refinery except the petroleum Industry bill is signed. “The bill will engender more investment in refinery, thereby reducing the cost of procuring this product and then reduce the cost at which Nigerians would be buying the finished product as well. “Over the years, the organised private sector has been requesting for full deregulation of the petroleum industry so that more investment can come into that sector and the economy of the nation can be improved. “The deregulation, which came in as a result of COVID-19, was a welcome development,” he said.

Our Reporters

