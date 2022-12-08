Metro & Crime

Man sentenced to death, others to jail terms for rape in Edo

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

 

An Edo State High Court sitting in Auchi on Thursday sentenced one Taofeek Isah to death by hanging for the kidnap and attack with harmful substance, while three others were sentenced to jail terms ranging from four to 19 years.

The convicts, namely Taofeek Isah, Jeremiah Okamudu, Godwin Adeyemi, and Miracle Pius, were brought before the court on five counts of rape, kidnapping, attack with harmful substance, inflicting physical injury and unlawful trial by ordeal.

The presiding judge, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, in his judgment sentenced Isah, the 1st defendant to death; Jeremiah  Okamudu, 2nd defendant to four years imprisonment without option of fine, while Miracle Pius, the 4th defendant, was jailed for 19 years without the option of a fine.

Justice Imoedemhe held that all the evidence tendered before the court convinced him beyond reasonable doubt that the 1st, 2nd and 4th defendants were guilty of the crimes.

Imoedemhe ordered that Taofeek Isah be sentenced to death by hanging while the other convicts are taken to the Auchi Correctional Centre to serve their jail terms.

The lead prosecutor from the Edo State Ministry of Justice, Clement Eseigbe, had during the trial, submitted that Isah connived with three of his friends to kidnap, gang rape and grievously assault a 20-year-old Blessing Ezekiel.

 

