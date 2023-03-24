Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Defiling Colleague’s Nine-Year-Old Daughter

Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Thursday sentenced Ubregbo Parmer to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling his colleague’s nine-year-old daughter.

During the trial, the state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke called two witnesses and tendered two exhibits while presenting the state’s case against Parmer, the defendant testified as the sole witness in his defence.

According to the state counsel, the culprit quickly removed her pant and had sexual intercourse with the nine-year-old in the office where her mother left her in the office to attend to other things on December 10, 2019, in Magodo, Lagos.

Adegoke added that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had proved the charge of defilement against the convict upon hearing the judgement of the accused and also held the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.

According to the Justice, the victim and a medical doctor who appeared as a witness had shown that the convict committed the offence.

The judge said, “The evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses established the ingredients of the offence against the defendant who was properly identified by the victim,”.

“I hereby find Ubregbo Parmer guilty as charged of the one-count charge of defilement and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The defendant should have his name registered in the sexual offence register as maintained by Lagos State.”

Justice Soladoye also condemned the mother of the victim whom she said had been negligent in her motherly care and allowed her child to be taken away by her male colleague without supervision.

“The need for proper and good parentage cannot be undermined at this age. The crime of defilement and rape is the order of the day,” the court said.

“Parents should be alive to their responsibilities,” Justice Soladoye added.

