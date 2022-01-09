Man sentenced to life in prison for killing, eating organ of another man

A court in Berlin, Germany has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering another man and eating his genitalia to realise his cannibalistic fantasies.

It was gathered that the killer committed the crime after meeting the victim online and having sex with him.

The man, known as Stefan R, who cannot be fully named due to Germany’s privacy laws, was sentenced after the presiding judge noted the acute severity of the crime committed.

Stefan R murdered and desecrated the victim’s corpse after they had sex according to prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, 42-year-old Stefan R made contact with the victim via a dating app before luring him to his house.

Once there, the victim was sedated with drugs before his throat was slit and his genitalia cut off to be eaten.

The corpse was then cut into pieces and scattered across the northeastern Pankow district of Berlin.

The case first came to light in November 2020, after human bones were found in a park in the neighbourhood.

Police identified the remains as those of 43-year-old missing Berliner, Stefan T.

The judge said in court the killing was carried out by Stefan R “to realise his cannibalistic fantasies”.

Through the victim’s phone records, investigators were led to the murderer’s address, where they found traces of blood, more remains and a set of work tools.

During trial, Stefan R rejected the accusations but his conviction means he will now spend his life behind bars.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...