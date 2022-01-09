Metro & Crime

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing, eating organ of another man

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A court in Berlin, Germany has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering another man and eating his genitalia to realise his cannibalistic fantasies.

It was gathered that the killer committed the crime after meeting the victim online and having sex with him.

The man, known as Stefan R, who cannot be fully named due to Germany’s privacy laws, was sentenced after the presiding judge noted the acute severity of the crime committed.

Stefan R murdered and desecrated the victim’s corpse after they had sex according to prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, 42-year-old Stefan R made contact with the victim via a dating app before luring him to his house.

Once there, the victim was sedated with drugs before his throat was slit and his genitalia cut off to be eaten.

The corpse was then cut into pieces and scattered across the northeastern Pankow district of Berlin.

The case first came to light in November 2020, after human bones were found in a park in the neighbourhood.

Police identified the remains as those of 43-year-old missing Berliner, Stefan T.

The judge said in court the killing was carried out by Stefan R “to realise his cannibalistic fantasies”.

Through the victim’s phone records, investigators were led to the murderer’s address, where they found traces of blood, more remains and a set of work tools.

During trial, Stefan R rejected the accusations but his conviction means he will now spend his life behind bars.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police search for family of lost, but found 13-yr-old boy

Posted on Author Eniola Adepoju

The Anti-kidnapping Cybercrime Squad (SAKCCS), Delta State Police Command, has started searching for the parents of a 13-yearold missing boy, found along the road. According to the Delta State Police Acting Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Edafe Bright, the boy, who introduced himself as Kachukwu Sunday was found wandering around […]
Metro & Crime

Man, wife killed, five abducted in renewed

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi/Cross River boundary crisis A man in Ekoli Edda community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ndukwe Okoroafor, 55, and his wife Paulina Ndukwe, 49, have been murdered by warlords. Five persons from the area, Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, Chinechere Nnachi, Ogbonna Aku and Sunday Ogbuu Ama were also abducted when warlords invaded […]
Metro & Crime

Herders kill three-month-old baby, three others in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Herdsmen said to be Fulani yesterday invaded Ulevakaa village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a three-month-old baby boy and three adults. Among the three others were a man and his wife. The latest attack came barely three days after the herdsmen invaded the local government and murdered eight people – a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica