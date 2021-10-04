MAN set to hold high-level conversation on sustainable development goals

Collaboration has become an integral part of business and economic transformation. It is the catalyst that drives nations to growth, thereby creating a more enabling environment for citizens and investors.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) serve as the main driving force that harmonize all individual interests and create viable solutions for economies to thrive. Countries need to constantly align their policies to SDGs in order to make their projects more impactful.

Nigeria ranked 159th among 162 countries after recent statistics on the country’s alignment with its Sustainable Development Goals. A lot needs to be done to gear the nation and its populace to growth.

It is to this point that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), under the leadership of Engineer Mansur Ahmed will hold a roundtable discussion on Thursday, October 7, 2021. This is a sequel to her anniversary roundtable which highlighted the need for collaboration among the manufacturing community, government parastatals in-country as well as international trade collaboration across African countries under the AFCTA umbrella.

Themed “Industrialization: A Pathway to Achieving The Sustainable Development Goals”, this event features a selection of industry experts and key stakeholders within the manufacturing sector.

Guangzhou Automobile Group car brand, GAC Motor, will be sponsoring, as part of its efforts to contribute to the economic development of the African continent.

The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Ms Amina J. Mohammed will be our Distinguished Guest and Lead Speaker. Special Guest of Honour is Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Panelists for this event include: Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, DG, Nigerian Conservation Foundation; Princess Victoria Orelope-Adefulire, Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals; Mr Carl Cruz, Managing Director, Unilever, West Africa; and Amb Jean Bakole, Regional Director, Nigerian Regional Office Hub, UNIDO Rep to ECOWAS. The event moderator is Professor Tunji Olaopa, Directing Staff, Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

This event is being organized to drive innovation among Nigerian businesses whilst highlighting topical issues that are stifling the sector’s growth.

The Chairman of CIG Motors, authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa, Chief Diana Chen, while speaking about the event said:

“Clearly, Africa has great potential that needs to be harnessed, and we are determined to make that happen. As people from China, which is currently the world’s largest manufacturing powerhouse, producing nearly 50 percent of the world’s major industrial goods, we know how far Nigeria and this great continent can go. Truly, MAN has been doing well to promote made-in-Nigeria products and provide an enabling environment for manufacturers in Nigeria. GAC Motor has been and will continue to implement more strategies to stimulate economic transformation in this blessed continent. This 50th Anniversary marks the beginning of new things.”

GAC Motors is the official automobile partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). It also emerged as the Automobile Brand of the Year in 2019 and partnered with the Lagos State Government in March this year to deploy 1,000 SUVs as taxis that will be operating in the smart city. The automobile company is also building a vehicle assembly plant in the State.

The high-level MAN event is strictly by invitation and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for general viewing via @manufacturersnigeria.

Stakeholders in the manufacturing industry and the general public are invited to join the conversation online.

