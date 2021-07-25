Faith

Man sets church ablaze over unfulfilled prophecies

Lagos resident, Oluwatosin Adegoke , who allegedly got tired of his church’s purported deceit over false prophecies has burnt down the church. Adegoke, a 28-year-old member of God of Truth Covenant Evangelical Church, Idimu, Lagos, has set the church ablaze over alleged fake prophecies by the owner of the church.

 

He was said to have got tired of the church’s purported deceit over false prophecies and burnt down the church located at Akinbolade Street, off Arobaba Street, Idimu area of Lagos State. Adogoke had been a member of the church for several years but his condition worsened.

According to the residents, Adegoke alleged that the owner of the church, a prophet was fake as prophecies issued to him were unfulfilled and his condition worsened. He then ordered the prophetess to close the church but she ignored him. He allegedly took a substance suspected to be premium motor spirit (petrol) to the church and set it ablaze.

All the property inside the church, public address system and chairs got burnt including musical equipment.

After causing the damage to the church building, Adegoke waited in front of the church until he was arrested by police operatives from Area ‘M’ Command, Idimu, for arson.

During interrogation, the prophet claimed Adegoke was mentally ill and that was why he went to burn the church. But Adegoke denied any mental illness and asked the police to inquire from the cleri

