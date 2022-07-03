News

Man sets own house on fire in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

A man, residing at Lekki Phase One, Eyenkorin Area in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has been reported to have deliberately set his own house on fire.

The incident, according to the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, occurred on Sunday, adding that it was “one Mr. Kola living in the neighbourhood who quickly notified the Fire Brigade about the fire outbreak.

“The Kwara State Fire Service eliminated the ravaging fire on time and also prevented it from spreading to other buildings.

“According to the report at our disposal, the man said he deliberately sprayed his own three-bedroom flat with petrol and then set it on fire due to frustrations from his wife.”

Meanwhile, the Director of State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has urged the public to be more vigilant in their homes or offices.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

