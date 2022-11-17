MAN: Setting agenda for Nigeria’s industrialisation dream

At the just concluded Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, the country’s quest for industrialisation in the next decade came to the front-burner as industrialists charted the way forward to achieving the agenda. Taiwo Hassan reports

This year’s 50th AGM of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) held in Lagos recently would go down as industrialists from different walks of life converged to retool a new Nigeria for the manufacturing sector. In fact, the event paraded the who is who in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, with all representatives in attendance. Indeed, the industrialists identified the need for agenda setting for industrialising Nigeria in the next decade in a bid to finally make the manufacturing sector the hub of the economy. To set the ball rolling, the event recapped Nigeria’s historical path to industrialisation. The industrialists emphasised that in the past, the country’s industrialisation was largely appraised by growth of capital investment, technological advancement and increases in industrial output. Indeed, contemporary discourse on the country’s industrialisation has since expanded to include digitalisation of production processes, efficient utilisation of raw materials, energy conversation, resource sustainability and the environment. They said: “Historical records indicate that the industrial revolution started in Britain in the eighteen century. “The unification of England and Scotland ushered in a sustained period of peace and an internal market free of trade barriers. “Britain at the time had a reliable legal system, a growing financial sector and a budding transportation sector. By the latter half of the 1700s, the manual labor-based economy of the United Kingdom steadily transitioned to one dominated by industry and the manufacture of machinery.”

MAN’s theme

Speaking on the theme of the AGM, ‘An Agenda for Nigeria’s Industrialisation in the next decade,’ the President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, told the august gathering that the choice of the theme was borne out of the real challenges local manufacturers have been facing in the country and the need to finding a permanent solution to it in the next decade in a bid to achieve Newly Industrialised Nigeria. Ahmed said: “Our choice is predicated upon our belief that only renowned industrialists that have passed through the school of nurturing an industrial enterprise in a difficult environment and garnered multidimensional experience in managing manufacturing industries are well equipped to do justice to the theme. “He is well placed to clearly highlight essential advocacy issues, suggest workable solutions and point the sector to key industrial development agenda for the next ten years.”

Needs for homegrown strategies

In the same vein, the industrialists admitted that the recent experience of disruptions occasioned by the American-China trade war, COVID-19, the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and the high level of insecurity nationwide brought about the need to set clear industrialisation agenda for the next 10 years. They noted that, clearly, these experiences reflected the urgency for the deployment of homegrown strategies for inclusive economic growth; upscaling raw material utilisation; sustainable industrialisation and resilience, In order to effectively manage external shocks in the future. Reacting to this on behalf of the local manufacturers, Ahmed stated: “Clearly, this will facilitate the reversal of lackluster performance of the manufacturing sector and engender, and development.

“Evidences around the world have shown that industrialisation drives economic growth and development, stimulated positive changes in low income and emerging economics. “Evidences have proven that sustained manufacturing, economic growth, job creation, high standards of living, longevity, governance, welfare of the citizenry and peace get better with industrialisation.” According to him, “we believe that setting a 10-year agenda for the industrial development of the country is easier to monitor and evaluated. Moreso, the time horizon chosen for the theme resonates with the government’s recent National Development Plan (2021-2025), which will later be upgraded for implementation for the period 2026-2030. While we ponder on the theme and expect a robust delivery.”

Challenges

Also speaking at the event, a former president of MAN, Alhaji Hassan Adamu, explained that over the years, the performance of the manufacturing sector had been constrained by familiar challenges that are clearly espoused in MAN’S submissions to the government. He pointed out that MAN was delighted that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was able to acceded to solving some of these manufacturing bottlenecks problems. Adamu said: “Your Excellency, we are grateful that your administration addressed some of these challenges and hopeful that the plans and policies that you have put in place will permanently resolve others, if diligently implemented. “We recognise that external challenges significantly account for the present complicated economic situation in the country and firmly believe that the effective implementation and objective appraisals of recent initiatives, programmes, policies and reforms will redirect the economy away from muky waters. “The truth is most of our member-companies were yet to recover from the lingering effects of COVID-19 when the Russian- Ukrainian war suddenly halted the supply of vital manufacturing inputs. The former MAN president said: “Your Excellency, the manufacturing sector is struggling to survive from high-cost operating environment, especially those arising from the numerous fiscal darts constantly thrown at industries in a bid to upscale internally generated revenue. “What is keeping the sector alive till date include, the enormity of investments on ground, huge goodwill, strategic thinking, sheer doggedness and commitment to sustaining industrialisation in Nigeria.”

Strategy of import substitution

Speaking on adoption of strategy of import substitution, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that several nations had adopted a strategy of import substitution, targeted at replacing imports in sectors where they had a competitive advantage by using tariff and non-tariff barriers to encourage domestic production. While others have pursued export led growth, by deliberately focusing on foreign trade and maintaining a weak currency to make their exports attractive. According to him, developments in various parts of the world have shown that industrialisation drives economic growth and development, which improves living standard as evident by the high output and per capita income in industrialised countries. For instance, the group of major industrialised nations in the world codenamed G8, which include the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Russia collectively have an average per capita GDP of about $43,000. Smaller countries such as Singapore ($65.233) and South Korea ($31,846) have risen to global prominence due to their industrial achievements. “Remarkably, China, India and Turkey have in the recent past joined the league of industrialized countries recording tremendous improvement in economic growth and standards of living driven by sustained manufacturing,” he stated.

Policy implementation

Also speaking at the AGM, particularly on Nigeria’s policy implementation, the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said, in Nigeria, the policy dispositions and implementation strategies of successive Nigerian governments on industrialisation seek to create more employment opportunities, scale up the production of consumer goods for its teeming population and generate wealth for the nation. Although these disposition formed the kernel of public sector policies and planning, the rate of industrialisation in Nigeria has been slow as evidenced by the low contribution of manufacturing to GDP, poor capacity utilisation and constrained export of manufactured products within and outside the continent. He said: “For instance, Nigeria’s share of world output of 0.41 per cent, ranked 29th in the world which is unimpressive, considering its size and resource endowments. It ranks poorly when compared with India (3.1 per cent), South Korea (3.0 per cent) and China (28.7 per cent)- 2019/2020 world Bank Reports.” He, however, pointed out that Nigeria has for many years remained In the “developing nation cadre as income, development and standard of living largely remain below average.” (World Data info. UN 2022). “In addition, Nigeria remains one of the least industrialised countries with a low human development index (0.539) and a per capita income of $2097 ranking 129 and 105 out of 152 respectively (World Data info. IMF 2022).”

Catalyst for industrialisation

The renowned industrialist stated that from the forgoing, it was evident that manufacturing is pivotal to industrialisation, saying that “no country in the world has ever industrialised or attained developed nation status without having a thriving manufacturing sector. “These resources which remain largely untapped range from hydrocarbons in the South, coal in the East, iron ore in the Middle Belt, limestone and gypsum in the West, gold in the North, to mention but a few. “There is clearly an abundance of raw materials waiting to be harnessed to support rapid industrialisation in Nigeria.” The guest speaker stressed that when industrialisation is driven by broad based manufacturing of products for domestic consumption and export the internal and external positions of the country would in the medium to long term become favourable. Economic growth will trend upwards; tax revenue should increase; balance of payments will be positive; external reserves will grow and the value of the naira will be stable. In addition, lending rate for investment should decline as the economy becomes more liquid; standard of living will improve; and Nigeria will be in a position to provide its citizens with some of the social safety nets that exist in advanced economies.

Setting agenda for next 10 years

While setting an agenda for the next 10 years, Dangote said: “To achieve industrialisation goals, it is necessary for a nation to formulate plans and policies that will enhance and sustain industrial development. Sustainable industrial development involves establishment of a conducive environment to encourage investment and ensure efficient usage of resources to increase productivity and growth of the nation. “Nigeria needs to henceforth intensify efforts at promoting industrialization with specific focus on the attainment of the following targets in the next 10 years: 15 per cent manufacturing sector growth, 20 per cent manufacturing contribution to GDP, 15 per cent growth in export of manufactured products, 10 per cent increase in the share of manufacturing to total export merchandise, stronger inter-industry linkage between SMEs and large corporations, improved manufacturing contribution to Government tax revenue and 20 per cent increase in manufacturing employment.”

Last line

The industrialists affirmed that the drive to transform Nigerian into an industrialised nation had been a consistent goal of successive governments since independence. So, it is therefore, imperative that “we focus on sectors with great potential for inclusive growth.”

