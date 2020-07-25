Arts & Entertainments

Man shares chat with herbalist’s daughter who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he breaks up with her

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A Nigerian man has shared his chat with girlfriend who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he dares to end their relationship. From the conversation shared, the young man who just found out that his girlfriend’s father is a herbalist told her he is no longer in the relationship.

When asked why he wants to quit, he said he would not be able to cope with the fact that his in-law is an herbalist, if they eventually get married. Provoked by her boyfriend’s decision, the girl promised to inform her father about it and ask him to tie his destiny to a tree.

“Ola if you dare break my heart, I swear you are in for it. Ill report you to my father. By the time he ties your destiny to a tree, you’ll know”, she threatened. The shared conversation has since left Nigerians in split as to the validity of the man’s fear and the step the girlfriend has decided to take.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Patoranking announces winners for his scholarship opportunity

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Following the announcement from Patoranking late last year of his partnership with the African Leadership University and the review of hundreds o f applications from exceptional young people across Africa, he has announced his 10 inaugural scholars. The Patoranking Scholars will be rewarded with 100 per cent paid tuition and a once in a lifetime […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reviving late Chief M.K.O’s goodies for the masses

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Title: Farewell to Poverty: Let There Be Light in Africa Author: Modupe Onitiri-Abiola                   Publisher: Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Pennsylvania, U.S.A Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga     T here is an African saying that ‘nobody can run away from his shadow.’ It is based on this adage […]
Arts & Entertainments

NOLLY WOOD, NETFLIX: How long will this moviemaking romance last?

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

It was in February of 2020 that Netflix branded as Netflix Naija announced its presence in Nigeria. The announcement was made on social media with a witty caption and a picture featuring excerpts from the streaming giant and a handful of Nollywood’s most respect film icons. The announcement was ecstatic but not unexpected. Netflix had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: