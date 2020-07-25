Man shares chat with herbalist’s daughter who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he breaks up with her

A Nigerian man has shared his chat with girlfriend who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he dares to end their relationship. From the conversation shared, the young man who just found out that his girlfriend’s father is a herbalist told her he is no longer in the relationship.

When asked why he wants to quit, he said he would not be able to cope with the fact that his in-law is an herbalist, if they eventually get married. Provoked by her boyfriend’s decision, the girl promised to inform her father about it and ask him to tie his destiny to a tree.

“Ola if you dare break my heart, I swear you are in for it. Ill report you to my father. By the time he ties your destiny to a tree, you’ll know”, she threatened. The shared conversation has since left Nigerians in split as to the validity of the man’s fear and the step the girlfriend has decided to take.

