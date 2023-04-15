Man Shot While Attempting To Snatch Ballot Box In Kebbi

A man which was yet to be identified has been shot dead by soldiers on patrol while attempting to snatch a ballot box from INEC officials at Bajida polling unit 001, Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi South.

According to an eyewitness in the area, he said the deceased was a member of the proscribed Yansakai, a local volunteer vigilante group in the Zuru area of the state while attempted working for the PDP in the area.

He was said to have intruded into the polling unit claiming to be a security agent. He was alleged to have attempted to collect a gun from a soldier that was standing guard at the polling unit when he was shot.

People in the area said he was a PDP agent. They added that “He and his group rushed to the polling unit trying to snatch ballot box as INEC officials were moving the ballot boxes to the collation centre.

“Efforts to stop him by people at the polling unit failed and as he struggled to collect a gun from a soldier he was shot by another soldier”, a witness said.

Efforts to reach the PPRO prove abortive, calls were made at the time of filling the report but no responses.