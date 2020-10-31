Arts & Entertainments

Man slumps, dies 10 days to his wedding

A man identified as Raymond Steven Sekitayira, has died 10 days to his wedding in Kampala, Uganda. It was gathered that Raymond slumped at his workplace in Kampala on Wednesday morning, October 28th. He was rushed to IHK Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctor.

Raymond was set to tie the knot with his childhood sweet heart Joy Nekesa on November 7. The couple’s introduction ceremony was to hold on October 31, at the bride’s family home. Rotaract Club of Nateete Kampala confirmed the sad news in a statement on Thursday morning, October 29. “With deep sorrow , we announce the passing of Raymond Steven Sekitayira, a Past President, Treasurer, SAA and many other hats wore while at the Rotaract club of Nateete Kampala.

His impact will forever be felt among us. Heartfelt condolences go out to Friends and family,” the statement reads. Meanwhile, friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn the deceased and condole with the to-be bride, Ms Joy Nekesa.

