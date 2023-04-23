Metro & Crime

Man Stabbed To Death For Settling Dispute In Kogi

A vulcanizer, identified as Sunday Orishagbemi, has been stabbed to death while trying to settle a quarrel between two men in Zango Daji Quarters in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The 39-year-old man was killed on Friday, April 21, in Okada Park in the Zango Daji area of the state.

The tragedy, which has been confirmed by the Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Ayah, started in the evening of Friday when a friend of the deceased, described as a vulcanizer at Ganaja junction, Lokoja, branched to urinate close to a building owned by one of the residents of the quarters.

According to an eyewitness, the owner of the building resisted the action and a quarrel began between them.

Concerned about the development, the deceased came in to settle the quarrel between his friend and the boy.

In the process, the son of the owner of the house was said to have brought out a knife and stabbed Orishagbemi to death.

Ayah, who confirmed the story in an interview with journalists in Lokoja on Saturday, said the deceased was killed at Okada Park at Zango Daji, adding that the suspect had been arrested by the police for investigation.

He promised that the suspect would be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as the investigation is concluded in the case.

