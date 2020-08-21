Metro & Crime

Man stabs 22-year-old friend to death

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Police in Kano have arrested a man, Haruna Danharu (25), for allegedly murdering his friend, Sani Ibrahim (22), because of N500. Danharu, a resident of Tarauni, Kano, allegedly stabbed his friend, Ibrahim, following a misunderstanding over N500, which the victim gave out for an errand.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed Danharu’s arrest. Kiyawa said the command was still investigating the case after which the suspect would be arraigned. The incident occurred on Monday night at Dan Tsinke quarters of Tarauni Local Government Area. The victim’s elder brother, Auwalu Ibrahim, said Danharu used a pair of scissors to stab Sani. Auwalu said the late Sani sent his friend, Aminu Ahmad, on an errand with N500 but he diverted the money into his personal use. “When Sani demanded his money from Aminu, an argument ensued and developed into a quarrel. “As they were quarrelling, Danharu arrived and interceded on Aminu’s behalf.

“When the late Sani insisted on getting his money back, Danharu stabbed him with a pair of scissors. “We rushed him to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.” The victim’s mother, Zainab Isma’il, expressed outrage over her son’s death. She said: “I cannot forgive them as I depend solely on that child. “I have a lot of female children and he was the one taking care of them too. “He was about to go back to Port Harcourt where he was selling scrap iron but was waiting for my permission before leaving. “I am calling on the government to ensure justice in this matter.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Missing child: Sotitobire opens defence

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Trial of the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, over the disappearance of a oneyear- old boy, Gold Kolawole, from his church last year, resumed yesterday with the prophet opening his defence. Opening the defence before the trial judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, Prophet Alfa’s counsel, Olusola Oke, announced to the court that 20 […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap 4 foreigners in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter

*Kill police guard Clement James, Calabar   Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped four Chinese at Oban in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State and taken them to an unknown destination while a Policeman guarding Danatrite Construction Company where the Chinese work was allegedly shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday. Our source said […]
Metro & Crime

Benue tests 250 people daily of COVID-19, says Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

*Says govt runing shortage of facilities Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu has said that no fewer than 250 people are been tested of COVID-19 on a daily basis in the state. Engr. Abounu, who doubles as the state’s Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee, disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in Makurdi. “As […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: