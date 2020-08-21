Man stabs 22-year-old friend to death

Police in Kano have arrested a man, Haruna Danharu (25), for allegedly murdering his friend, Sani Ibrahim (22), because of N500. Danharu, a resident of Tarauni, Kano, allegedly stabbed his friend, Ibrahim, following a misunderstanding over N500, which the victim gave out for an errand.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed Danharu’s arrest. Kiyawa said the command was still investigating the case after which the suspect would be arraigned. The incident occurred on Monday night at Dan Tsinke quarters of Tarauni Local Government Area. The victim’s elder brother, Auwalu Ibrahim, said Danharu used a pair of scissors to stab Sani. Auwalu said the late Sani sent his friend, Aminu Ahmad, on an errand with N500 but he diverted the money into his personal use. “When Sani demanded his money from Aminu, an argument ensued and developed into a quarrel. “As they were quarrelling, Danharu arrived and interceded on Aminu’s behalf.

“When the late Sani insisted on getting his money back, Danharu stabbed him with a pair of scissors. “We rushed him to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.” The victim’s mother, Zainab Isma’il, expressed outrage over her son’s death. She said: “I cannot forgive them as I depend solely on that child. “I have a lot of female children and he was the one taking care of them too. “He was about to go back to Port Harcourt where he was selling scrap iron but was waiting for my permission before leaving. “I am calling on the government to ensure justice in this matter.”

