Man stabs 40-year-old co-tenant to death

A 23-year-old man, Abidemi Oguntuyi, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for stabbing his co-tenant, Abiye Friday, 40, to death.

The suspect who was dragged before the court on two counts of murder and attempted murder, was said to have stabbed the deceased on her neck and other parts of her body, while the deceased co-tenant was trying to settle a quarrel between the suspect and his brother.

The incident which occurred on September 6, 2022 at about 11.00 am at Ibaka quarters, Akungba-Akoko, according to the charge, the offences contravene Sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 37 Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

 

The Police Prosecutor, Simon Wada urged the court to remand the accused at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Also, the sister of the deceased

 

