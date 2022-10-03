Man stabs 40-year-old co-tenant to death

A 23-year-old man, Abidemi Oguntuyi, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital for stabbing his co-tenant, Abiye Friday, 40, to death.

The suspect, who was dragged before the court on two counts of murder and attempted murder, Oguntuyi was said to have stabbed the deceased on her neck and other parts of her body, while the deceased co-tenant was trying to settle a quarrel between the suspect and his brother.

The incident occurred on September 6, 2022 at about 11.00am at Ibaka quarters, Akungba-Akoko.

According to the charge, the offences contravene Sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law; Cap 37 Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The Police Prosecutor, Simon Wada told the court to remand the accused at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Also, the sister of the deceased disclosed that an argument ensued between the deceased and the suspect while she was trying to settle a dispute between him and another person in the house.

