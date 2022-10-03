Metro & Crime

Man stabs 40-year-old co-tenant to death

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

A 23-year-old man, Abidemi Oguntuyi, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital for stabbing his co-tenant, Abiye Friday, 40, to death.

The suspect, who was dragged before the court on two counts of murder and attempted murder, Oguntuyi was said to have stabbed the deceased on her neck and other parts of her body, while the deceased co-tenant was trying to settle a quarrel between the suspect and his brother.

The incident occurred on September 6, 2022 at about 11.00am at Ibaka quarters, Akungba-Akoko.

According to the charge, the offences contravene Sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law; Cap 37 Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The Police Prosecutor, Simon Wada told the court to remand the accused at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of  advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Also, the sister of the deceased disclosed that an argument ensued between the deceased and the suspect while she was trying to settle a dispute between him and another person in the house.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police operatives ambush colleagues, kill one, injure four others in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Police operatives known as the ‘Ambassador Squad’, led by one Inspector Chikadia Okebata (‘Kill and Bury’), on Wednesday allegedly ambushed police operatives from the Surveillance team, shot and killed an Inspector in the process. The Police Surveillance team, which was attacked along Agwa-Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta LGA of Imo State, our correspondent […]
Metro & Crime

Police: 16 arrested for alleged murder, felony

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

A joint operation by the police, Army and the Air Force in parts of the country, has resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects in connection with violent attacks on security personnel and facilities.   Specifically, the suspects were apprehended over their alleged complicity in a series of violent and unprovoked attacks on security operatives […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Ekiti ex-U.S Army officer regains freedom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju,

A former officer of the United States of America army and a native of Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, Mr Jide Ijadare, who was abducted four days ago, has regained freedom from his abductors. Ijadare was kidnapped around 2.05pm on Tuesday and has now been released after four days in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica