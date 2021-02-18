Metro & Crime

Man stabs brother to death over marital dispute

A man, Daniel Agbayigolo, has been stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother at Ughoton community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. Daniel was killed for allegedly “poke-nosing” into the suspect’s marital affairs. The deceased was said to have gone to the house of his younger to settle a dispute between him and his wife when he got what he did not bargain for.

A neighbour, who did want her name mentioned, said in Warri yesterday that the victim took sides with his younger brother’s wife. She said: “The matter suddenly assumed a dangerous twist, hence Daniel was attacked with a sharp knife and he died.”

The suspect, it was learnt, threatened to kill the victim if he refused to leave his house and allow him to treat the misdemeanour of his wife in his own way. At his refusal, the suspect allegedly took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Daniel at a sensitive part of his body. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the suspect had fled.

She said: “The suspect has been at large since he committed the crime.” Onovwakpoyeya confirmed that the two brothers were quarrelling on a matrimonial dispute before the matter turned violent and the suspect stabbed his elder brother.

