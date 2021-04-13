Man stabs Imam to death over wife in Niger

Barely a few hours to the first day of Holy month of Ramadan, a man, Baba Adaman stabbed to death the Chief Imam of Edati Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan.

Our Correspondent on Tuesday morning in Enagi town in Edati gathered from a cousin of the deceased Mallam Attahiru that the suspect had alleged that the late Imam was having an affair with one of his wives whom the Imam usually intervene whenever they have domestic issues as they were neighbours.

The suspect according to Attahiru (decease’s cousin) allegedly used a pestle to hit his victim on both sides of his face, breaking his jaws and thereafter used a dagger to open up his stomach.

The incident, according a relative, Mallam Attahiru, occured 10pm on Monday after the late Imam have severally intervened to save their marriage.

The New Telegraph learnt that at about 8am, the suspect Baba Adaman was apprehended in Battati near Bida LGA while trying to escape to unknown destination.

