Man stabs lottery agent to death over bet money

A 35-year-old man, Kamalideen Raji, have been arrested for allegedly killing a friend in the Badagry area if Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt, stabbed his friend, who is a lot-  tery agent, in the neck twice over a disagreement about unpaid bet debts.

 

The suspect was arrested around 11:30am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, by operatives of Area K, in Morogbo, along the Badagry Expressway.

 

The state Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said the victim was immediately rushed to the Badagry General Hospital for medical attention but later gave up the ghost.

 

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti for further investigations and prosecution.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
